    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Zelensky hold talks in Japan

    22 October 2019, 14:21

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «This has been the first time when the people elected a President with such high level of trust - over 70 percent,» Nursultan Nazarbayev told the Ukrainian leader. Elbasy wished Mr.Zelensky success in achieving his goals.

    In turn, the President of Ukraine noted the importance of cooperation between the two states.

    Zelensky said that he invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Ukraine. He added that they held a meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York. Taking the opportunity, Ukrainian leader invited Nazarbayev to make a visit to Ukraine as well. Vladimir Zelensky stressed that Ukraine always supports the Republic of Kazakhstan including its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    As Kazinform previously reported, Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tokyo. He attended the Japan Emperor’s enthronement ceremony.

    Alzhanova Raushan

