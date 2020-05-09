Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
9 May 2020, 21:10
Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Elbasy.

The interlocutors exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also discussed measures taken in Kazakhstan and Russia to combat the coronavirus pandemic, its impact on the economic development of the states.

The parties noted the importance of developing coordinated international measures aimed at defeating the global coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible and overcoming the current economic crisis.

At the end of the conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of further strengthening political, economic and humanitarian ties between the two countries.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Victory Day   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands