Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin had telephone talk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian Leader Vladimir Putin had a telephone talk, Kazinform reports.

As it is reported on Elbasy.kz website, the sides exchanged views on the acute issues of the bilateral and international agenda.

The parties discussed the outcomes of the recent Russian-Turkish top-level negotiations on Syrian regulation, during which an important role of the Astana Process was highlighted.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also discussed the schedule of the oncoming meetings.

Upon completion of the talk, the sides expressed satisfaction with a high intensity of the Kazakh-Russian political contacts in 2020.



