Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin discuss key aspects of Kazakhstan-Russia interaction

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 September 2019, 12:52
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during his working trip to Moscow, Kazinform learnt from the Elbasy’s official website.

«The Kazakh-Russian relations are exemplary. They can serve as a model for many countries. I did my utmost to achieve such a level of interaction. We have established the Eurasian Economic Union which is developing successfully and brings benefit to all the member countries,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

During the talk, the Elbasy congratulated Vladimir Putin on the Day of Moscow and wished success and prosperity to the Russian capital.

«I would like to thank you for the invitation to attend the celebratory events dedicated to the Day of Moscow and for the invitation to join the Military Parade next year which will be devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory,» said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

photo


In turn, Vladimir Putin emphasized a special role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in establishment and development of the bilateral relations.

«Dear Nursultan Abishevich, thank you for joining us on this day. To a large extent, you are the builder of the Kazakh-Russian relations which have achieved an unprecedented high level of alliance. We are always pleased to meet you and see the development of our relations,» Vladimir Puttin noted.

photo

Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Moscow on Saturday for a working trip. He attended the inauguration ceremony of Kazakhstan Pavilion at the Exhibition of Economic Achievements and visited the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Moscow.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Politics   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
