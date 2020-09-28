Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Turkestan city, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Twitter account of Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibay.

According to the Twitter account, the First Kazakh President is to visit the newly built facilities in the city of Turkestan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in the opening of the international airport in the city of Turkestan, which is located 20 km away from the city and built in compliance with international standards and using state-of-the-art technologies.

The Turkestan international airport is the first airport to be built in Kazakhstan during the years of independence. The airport that takes the area of 900 he is set to be commissioned by the end of 2020. It is to service around 3 million passengers a year.

It is also said that the region has developed the program aimed at increasing its tourist potential and number of tourists up to 5 million in 2025 by launching a direct flight from Turkestan to Mecca that ais to run every two days .