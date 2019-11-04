Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is on a working trip to the city of Turkestan, Kazinform learnt from the First President’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibay.

«Turkestan is a golden cradle of the Turkic world. Last year the city was granted a new status. Elbasy has always paid a special attention to the development of Turkestan and the region. Today and tomorrow the First President will inspect the course of construction works in Turkestan,» Aidos Ukibay informed via Twitter.

During the visit, Elbasy was presented the plan of construction of cultural and educational facilities, various parks and the local Arbat.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also got acquainted with the project of construction of «Kultobe Ancient Town» archaeological park.