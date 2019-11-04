Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Turkestan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 November 2019, 18:43
Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is on a working trip to the city of Turkestan, Kazinform learnt from the First President’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibay.

«Turkestan is a golden cradle of the Turkic world. Last year the city was granted a new status. Elbasy has always paid a special attention to the development of Turkestan and the region. Today and tomorrow the First President will inspect the course of construction works in Turkestan,» Aidos Ukibay informed via Twitter.

During the visit, Elbasy was presented the plan of construction of cultural and educational facilities, various parks and the local Arbat.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also got acquainted with the project of construction of «Kultobe Ancient Town» archaeological park.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023