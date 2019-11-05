Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new media centre in Shymkent

    5 November 2019, 16:45

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the building of the new media centre Alatau Media Orgalygy, surveyed working spaces for representatives of the regional mass media, Elbasy.kz reports.

    The First President of Kazakhstan outlined the high construction tempo in the city.

    «Shymkent became the multi-million-strong city. As a result, Turkestan region was established. We have started grandiose construction there which resembles the construction of the capital city. A new beautiful city will appear soon in the country’s south. All this is done for the benefit of people,» Nazarbayev said local mass media.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
