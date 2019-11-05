Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new media centre in Shymkent

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 November 2019, 16:45
Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new media centre in Shymkent

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the building of the new media centre Alatau Media Orgalygy, surveyed working spaces for representatives of the regional mass media, Elbasy.kz reports.

The First President of Kazakhstan outlined the high construction tempo in the city.

«Shymkent became the multi-million-strong city. As a result, Turkestan region was established. We have started grandiose construction there which resembles the construction of the capital city. A new beautiful city will appear soon in the country’s south. All this is done for the benefit of people,» Nazarbayev said local mass media.

First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023