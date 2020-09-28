Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new facilities in Turkestan city

    28 September 2020, 14:02

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to a number of facilities during his trip to the city of Turkestan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai.

    Ukibai tweeted that Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had visited the Turkestan Arena stadium and a multi-purpose Congress Hall build to host concerts, theatrical performances as well as other events.

    While in the city, the First President also paid a visit to Rixos Turkistan Hotel which will be an important part of the tourist infrastructure of the city. The world-class hotel has been constructed at the expense of a domestic investor.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Turkestan region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico