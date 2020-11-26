Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new building of Kuanyshbayev Drama Theater

    26 November 2020, 18:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theater, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Elbasy.

    Elbasy familiarized with the new cultural facility in the Kazakh capital and met with the staff of the theater.

    During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that since the move of the capital city to Nur-Sultan he has dreamt of a new building for the Kazakh drama theater.

    He wished the future endeavors and success to the theater and expressed confidence that people will be delighted to attend it.

    The new building the theater was built on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan. Its area totals 22,000 square meters.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
