Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new building of Kuanyshbayev Drama Theater

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 November 2020, 18:40
Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new building of Kuanyshbayev Drama Theater

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theater, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Elbasy.

Elbasy familiarized with the new cultural facility in the Kazakh capital and met with the staff of the theater.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that since the move of the capital city to Nur-Sultan he has dreamt of a new building for the Kazakh drama theater.

He wished the future endeavors and success to the theater and expressed confidence that people will be delighted to attend it.

The new building the theater was built on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan. Its area totals 22,000 square meters.

photo

photo

photo

photo


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023