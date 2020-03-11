Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Lomonosov Moscow State University

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 March 2020, 19:35
Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Lomonosov Moscow State University

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Lomonosov Moscow State University today, Kazinform learnt from Elbasy.kz website.

During the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Rector of the MSU Victor Sadovnichy and surveyed the expositions of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan devoted to the idea of Eurasian integration.

«The MSU remains the largest and important educational institution of Russia, which trains specialists in high-demand professions,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Elbasy touched upon the history of formation of integration processes in the post-Soviet space.

«In 1994, here, I initiated the idea of establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union. I put forward the concept of further cooperation. In 2014, we signed the Treaty on establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union,» he noted.

photo

photo

photo

photo

Despite the complications, the volume of commodity turnover between the member states keeps rising.

According to him, more than 40 countries would like to join the EAEU. «Integration creates opportunities for further development of a state. To my mind, the EAEU has great prospects,» he added.

photo

Nursultan Nazarbayev also pointed out the paces of development of the MSU branch located in the Kazakh capital and said that the branch will soon move to the located in Sary-Arka district of the city.

In turn, Victor Sadovnichy thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the visit and praised his special role in strengthening the integration processes in the Eurasian continent.

Upon completion of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev received the highest award of the University – The Star of the Moscow State University.

photo


Kazakhstan and Russia   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands