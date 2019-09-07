Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Kazakh Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow as part on his working visit to the Russian Federation on September 7, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy’s Facebook post.

During the visit he was accompanied by Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov demonstrated the guests the renovated building of the Embassy. The delegation also visited the museum of the Kazakhstan-Russia relations and familiarized with the rarest exhibits.

Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted the diplomats working at the Embassy and wished them success and fruitful work.