    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Astanagenplan institute

    10 September 2020, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Astanagenplan Scientific Research and Design Institute, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov represented the sociocultural facilities construction plan, infrastructure modernization, phased redevelopment, creating of conditions for people’s convenient living.

    As the Elbasy noted for the past 22 years the capital turned into the real administrative, business, economic, cultural and political centre. The first general layouts supposed that the population would reach 1,200,000 by 2030. As compared to 1997 the city population rose fourfold.


    Nursultan Nazarbayev also highlighted the capital city’s economic development.

    Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov presented the memorial dedicated to the history of Kazakhstan khanate under construction in Turkestan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
