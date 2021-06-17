Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits AIFC

    17 June 2021, 18:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Astana International Financial Centre, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The Elbasy got familiarized with the AIFC activities, including attractions of large foreign capital in Kazakhstan, human potential and creative industries development. AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov reported on results of the 2025 Centre Development Strategy fulfillment and further plans.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted importance of the AIFC role in implementing Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy and economic development.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana International Financial Centre First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico