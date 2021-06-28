Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Valentina Matviyenko hold talks

    28 June 2021, 17:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted importance for further strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in all directions, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    Valentina Matviyenko congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the forthcoming Capital Day and 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. She emphasized the role of Elbasy in the development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations. «Thanks to your efforts we have passed the efficient way of building interstate ties and have created the most efficient model for mutual beneficial, equal and mutually respectful cooperation,» Matviyenko said.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024