Nursultan Nazarbayev, Valentina Matviyenko hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted importance for further strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in all directions, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

Valentina Matviyenko congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the forthcoming Capital Day and 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. She emphasized the role of Elbasy in the development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations. «Thanks to your efforts we have passed the efficient way of building interstate ties and have created the most efficient model for mutual beneficial, equal and mutually respectful cooperation,» Matviyenko said.