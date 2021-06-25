Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev urges Kazakhstanis to vaccinate

    25 June 2021, 19:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V vaccine produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    After being vaccinated Elbasy urged all Kazakhstanis to observe the sanitary and epidemiological regulations and vaccinate against the coronavirus infection.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that so far about 3 million people have been inoculated against COVID-19, including himself.

    «I urge all Kazakhstanis to continue to vaccinate. It is of paramount importance to get vaccinated now amid the rise of new strains of the novel coronavirus. It needs to be done for the sake of your own health,» said Elbasy.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also wished everyone solid health and wellbeing.

