Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is at the National Cardiac Surgery Center in Astana after undergoing urgent heart surgery, Kazinform reports.

Nazarbayev’s press secretary Aidos Ukibay confirmed the news via his official Twitter account.

He tweeted that Nursultan Nazarbayev had undergone the heart surgery. The successful surgery was performed by a well-known Kazakhstani heart surgeon Yuri Pya. The First President of Kazakhstan is under the health personnel’s care.



