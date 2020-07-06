Nursultan Nazarbayev turns 80

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, July 6, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has turned 80.

Nursultan Nazarbayev is the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Chairman of Nur Otan Party. Nursultan Nazarbayev was born on July 6, 1940 in Chemolgan vilalge, Kaskelen district, Almaty region. He graduated from the Dneprodzerzhinsk Technical School, Technical College at Karaganda iron and steel works, Higher Party School at Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR.

He started his career in 1960 at Kazmetallurgstroi in Temirtau, Karaganda region. In 1984-1989 acted as the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Kazakh SSR. 1989-1991 served as the 1st secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan.

Since April 1990 worked as the President of Kazakhstan. On December 1, 1991 were held the first nationwide presidential elections. Nursultan Nazarbayev gained support of 98.7% of voters. In 1995 as a result of the referendum held on April 29, 1995 presidential powers of Nursultan Nazarbayev were prolonged until 2000. On January 10, 1999 Nursultan Nazarbayev on alternative basis was elected the President of Kazakhstan gaining 79.78% of votes. In 2005 Nursultan Nazarbayev agreed with the decision of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan to hold presidential elections in December 2005. In December 2005 Nursultan Nazarbayev won 91.15% of votes and was once again elected the Head of State. On April 3, 2011 Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected the President of Kazakhstan receiving 95.5% of votes. At the elections held on April 26, 2015 he won gaining 97.75% of votes.

On March 19, 2019 Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned.



