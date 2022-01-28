Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan Party

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 January 2022, 18:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the 21st extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan party, Kazinform cites Elbasy.

Addressing the Congress Elbasy stressed that the Nur Otan Party is the main political force of the country.

«While upholding the interests of all layers of the society, the party has always protected our independence and statehood. We have achieved a lot together. The main thing is that a secure base for further development of Kazakhstan. It is important to continue moving this momentum forward,» said the First President of Kazakhstan.

«Over the last year and a half, the party has undergone the serious systemic reboot. I think that the final stage of this process is the transition of full control of the party to incumbent Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The party must be headed by the person nominated and supported by it in a presidential election. Today, under the leadership of the Kazakh President a set of key socio-economic and political reforms is being realized. The Nur Otan party with all necessary resources should become a reliable tool to implement them,» said Nazarbayev.

Kazakhstan’s first president noted that only with broad support of the public the considerable outcomes of major reforms aiming at strengthening independence of Kazakhstan will be achieved.

Nur Otan Party   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
