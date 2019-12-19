Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev, the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan meet

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 December 2019, 17:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the Elbasy official website reads.

The parties highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, development of mutual benefit cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, widening of cultural ties.

On behalf of the country’s authorities, the Ambassador congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day wishing the country further successful development and prosperity.

«Kazakhstan is one of the key UAE’s partners in Central Asia. We also positively assess the achievement of the visa-free deal that will ease business ties and contribute to investment activities,» he said.

Notably, the Ambassador handed Nursultan Nazarbayev the Peace Carpet made within the Peace Carpet Initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

