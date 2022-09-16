Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar meet
16 September 2022, 17:40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev met today after the Friday prayers with Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in the main mosque of the Kazakh capital, the official website of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy reads.

The sides shared views on pressing issues of the interfaith dialogue in the world and highlighted the important role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev voiced support for the core message of the address of Ahmed Al-Tayeb at the Congress noting the significance of ensuring openness of the dialogue between religious leaders.



Photo: elbasy.kz



