Nursultan Nazarbayev tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 June 2020, 13:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has self-isolated after his latest coronavirus test returned positive, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

According to the press service, currently the First President of Kazakhstan is in isolation.

«Unfortunately, Elbasy’s latest test for the coronavirus infection has returned positive. There is no reasons to panic. Nursultan Nazarbayev will continue to carry out his duties remotely while in isolation,» the statement of his press service reads.


