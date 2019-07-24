Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk over phone

    24 July 2019, 16:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports.

    NursultanNazarbayev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished himstrong health and success in his work. He also wished wellbeing and prosperityto the fraternal Uzbek nation.

    Thanks to theagreements reached between the two countries, the Kazakh-Uzbek multilateralcooperation has gained a new dynamics and has moved to a brand new level, thesides noted.

    The partiesexpressed satisfaction over the growing volume of the bilateral trade andeconomic ties as well as over active development of the cultural-humanitarianties. Thus, year 2018 was declared as the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstanwhile year 2019 was named the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

    NursultanNazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also discussed the acute issues of the regionalagenda.

    Upon completionof the talk, the sides expressed mutual confidence in further strengthening ofthe Kazakh-Uzbek strategic relations being developed in the spirit of good-neighborhood and for thebenefit of the two countries.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region