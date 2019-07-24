Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk over phone

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 July 2019, 16:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him strong health and success in his work. He also wished wellbeing and prosperity to the fraternal Uzbek nation.

Thanks to the agreements reached between the two countries, the Kazakh-Uzbek multilateral cooperation has gained a new dynamics and has moved to a brand new level, the sides noted.

The parties expressed satisfaction over the growing volume of the bilateral trade and economic ties as well as over active development of the cultural-humanitarian ties. Thus, year 2018 was declared as the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan while year 2019 was named the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also discussed the acute issues of the regional agenda.

Upon completion of the talk, the sides expressed mutual confidence in further strengthening of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic relations being developed in the spirit of good-neighborhood and for the benefit of the two countries.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
