Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet in Tashkent

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2019, 12:40
Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the Uzbek President’s press service.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Nursultan Nazarbayev and thanked him for backing Uzbekistan’s initiative to host the meeting of the leaders of the region.

As stated there, for the past years the traditionally close ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan embarked on a brand new level.

In his turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia contribute to strengthening multifaceted cooperation in the region and is an efficient venue for promoting specific cooperation projects. The 1st meeting took place in 2018 in Nur-Sultan.

The parties exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, global and regional agenda.

As earlier reported, Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tashkent to attend the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

photo

Central Asia   Uzbekistan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published