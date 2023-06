Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev hold talks

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

The parties shared views on the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan relations, strengthening of interethnic consent. Besides, they debated issues concerning integration within the Turkic Council.