Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev have talks in Baku

    15 October 2019, 20:14

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Elbasy.kz reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the results in the socio-economic development of Uzbekistan achieved under the chairmanship of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    «Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are close and important partners. The sales reached USD 2.5 bln. Our countries have good prospects,» Nazarbayev said.

    In his turn, Mirziyoyev stressed that the countries enjoy successful cooperation thanks mainly to the wise policy of the First President of Kazakhstan. Besides, he briefed on the realization of the events within the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy