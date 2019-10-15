Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev have talks in Baku

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 October 2019, 20:14
BAKU. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Elbasy.kz reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the results in the socio-economic development of Uzbekistan achieved under the chairmanship of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

«Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are close and important partners. The sales reached USD 2.5 bln. Our countries have good prospects,» Nazarbayev said.

In his turn, Mirziyoyev stressed that the countries enjoy successful cooperation thanks mainly to the wise policy of the First President of Kazakhstan. Besides, he briefed on the realization of the events within the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

