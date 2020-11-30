Nursultan Nazarbayev sets the example for the whole world, Condoleezza Rice

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Former Secretary of State of the United State Condoleezza Rice told about the role of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazabayev in the development of independent Kazakhstan.

In her speech Condoleezza Rice congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

She noted that President Nazarbayev became the First President of Kazakhstan and set the pace. The first Presidents set the pace. She stressed that the First President of Kazakhstan made a decision to abandon nuclear weapons. He also made a decision to build an exceptional capital, Astana. «Nursultan Nazarbayev played the decisive role in the country’s development and set the example for the whole world,» she told the Yeli suigen, Yelin suigen Elbast debates dated to the Day of the First Preisdent of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, an international online conference of the People’s Assembly themed Nursultan Nazarbayev: global politician took place in Almaty.



