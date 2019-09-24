Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev, S Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang have talks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 September 2019, 17:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea Moon Hee-sang, the Elbasy’ official website reads.

Nazarbayev thanked the Moon Hee-sang for his participation in the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments.

The Elbasy expressed support to the process of building the dialogue between the South and North Korea.

In his turn, Moon Hee-sang highly appreciated the level of the current meeting.

The Eurasian continent numbers 75% of the global population. Eurasia accounts for 60% of the world’s GDP. Kazakhstan is situated in the heart of the continent. The first meeting of the speakers brought together 19 nations, the second welcomed 27 and the third one boasts 39 participating states. And this progress should be credited to you,» the Speaker said.


