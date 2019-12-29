Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks

    29 December 2019, 18:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

    The parties exchanged New Year congratulations. The Turkish President wished Nursultan Nazarbayev sound health and new success, the people of Kazakhstan wellbeing and prosperity.

    During the conversation Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highly appreciated the level of Kazakhstan-Turkey relations and wide perspectives for the development of bilateral cooperation.


