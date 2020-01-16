Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Supreme Court Chairman

    16 January 2020, 18:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    The First President noted that courts hold a special place in the public administration system highlighting the importance of further enhancement of people’s trust towards courts.

    In his turn, Assanov reported on the results of the attestation of judges, measures taken to improve the quality of judicial acts and decrease burden on judges.

    He added that this year 11% out of 377 judges failed to pass attestation. 260 more will be attested until the end of the year. In 2021, 84% of judges will also pass tests.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

