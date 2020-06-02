Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Presidential Aide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

During the meeting Elbasy emphasized the importance of the work carried out by the Security Council in the new conditions. The special role of the Security Council was noted in the sphere of ensuring national security, defense, observance of law and order.

In turn, Asset Issekeshev reported on the progress in the implementation of Security Council’s decisions to counteract the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of anti-crisis measures related to ensuring economic security.

In addition, the First President of Kazakhstan was provided with detailed information on the state of law and order in the country, issues of the activities of the military, law enforcement and special state bodies, as well as on the prospects of the military-industrial complex development.