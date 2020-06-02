Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Presidential Aide

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
2 June 2020, 19:18
Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Presidential Aide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

During the meeting Elbasy emphasized the importance of the work carried out by the Security Council in the new conditions. The special role of the Security Council was noted in the sphere of ensuring national security, defense, observance of law and order.

In turn, Asset Issekeshev reported on the progress in the implementation of Security Council’s decisions to counteract the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of anti-crisis measures related to ensuring economic security.

In addition, the First President of Kazakhstan was provided with detailed information on the state of law and order in the country, issues of the activities of the military, law enforcement and special state bodies, as well as on the prospects of the military-industrial complex development.

Security   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region