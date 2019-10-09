Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev

    9 October 2019, 18:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev today, Kazinform learnt from the official website of Elbasy.

    At the meeting, the Minister reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the criminal situation in the country and the measures taken by the Ministry on ensuring law and order.

    Thus, according to the Minister, crime has decreased by 15%, severe crime detection rate rose to 77.5% and particularly serious crime detection rate increased to 88%.

    Besides, Yerlan Turgumbayev reported to the Elbasy on the course of implementation of activities on raising people’s trust in police as part of the reform of the internal affairs structures.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Ministry of Internal Affairs First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
