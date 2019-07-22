Nursultan Nazarbayev receives lots of Capital City Day greetings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, has received extensive correspondence on the occasion of the Day of the Capital City and his birthday, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

Nursultan Nazarbayev received correspondence from the leaders of foreign countries, heads of international organizations, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the intelligentsia, leaders of religious associations, heads of government authorities and commercial enterprises, as well as many Kazakhstanis and citizens of neighboring countries.

Yelbasy’s merits to the development of alliance and strategic partnership, and his contribution to ensuring good neighborliness, stability and security throughout the continent, are particularly noted in the telegrams of the leaders of foreign states and governments, including Presidents Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic, Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of the Republic of Turkmenistan, Armen Sarkissian of the Republic of Armenia, Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia, Igor Dodon of the Republic of Moldova, Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea, Prime Ministers Dmitry Medvedev of the Russian Federation, Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia. Emphasizing Nursultan Nazarbayev’s invaluable role in the dynamic development of the capital of Kazakhstan and the entire country, the heads of state and government congratulated him on his birthday.

Telegrams of congratulations were also received from representatives of international and foreign organizations, including Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev, Acting General Secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Valery Semerikov, Chairperson of the Interstate Aviation Committee Tatiana Anodina.

Nursultan Nazarbayev received numerous messages with warm wishes from politicians and public figures of Russia and other foreign countries, including President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vladimir Resin, Governor of Russia’s Saratov Oblast Valery Radaev, Head of the Administration of the town of Baikonur Konstantin Busygin, Acting Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov, Governor Ad Interim of Orenburg Oblast Denis Pasler, First President of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev, Former President of Croatia Stjepan Mesić, Former General Secretary of the Eurasian Economic Community Tair Mansurov, Former President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, Mayor of Kamianske Andriy Byelousov, Governor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Irina Vlah, General Secretary of the General Confederation of Trade Unions Vladimir Scherbakov, President of Interstate Television and Radio Company Mir Radik Batyrshin, TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Anita Tsoi.

Greetings on the Capital City Day and the birthday of Nursultan Nazarbayev were also extended by representatives of Kazakh and foreign business communities: Eurasian Resources Group founders Alexander Mashkevitch, Patokh Chodiev and Alijan Ibragimov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kegoc JSC Bakytzhan Kazhiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazzinc Holdings Nikola Popovic, President of Mabetex Group Afrim Pacolli, General Director of ArcelorMittal Paramjit Kahlon, Heads of Access Industries CIS Len Blavatnik and Sergey Karpuhovich, President of ARETI International Group Igor Makarov, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov, Director General of ROSATOM Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Sberbank Herman Gref, Chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin, Former Head of Transneft Semen Vainshtok, General Manager of Rosnano Anatoly Chubais, CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi.

Sincere congratulations to Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and the Day of the Capital City were sent by Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Serikbay Kazhy Oraz, Head of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, Archbishop Anthony of Uralsk and Aktobe.

Having read the correspondence received, Yelbasy expresses gratitude to all the authors of congratulatory messages for their kind words and wishes.