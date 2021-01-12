Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Kazakh Foreign Minister

    12 January 2021, 17:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, the sides gave consideration to the schedule of foreign policy events with the participation of the First President of Kazakhstan this year.

    Utmost attention was paid to the upcoming sessions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, The Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), and Consultative Meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Elbasy was briefed on the situation in the countries which happen to be Kazakhstan’s strategic partners and allies as well as the focal areas of work within the framework of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the EAEU.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov