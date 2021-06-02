Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives head of KazMunai Gas

    2 June 2021, 19:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Fund Management Board of «Samruk-Kazyna» Sovereign Wealth Fund Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Board of NC «KazMunaiGas» JSC Alik Aidarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the results of the national company’s work in 2021 and its current day-to-day activity.

    Elbasy noted that last year was a year of challenges and trials. The pandemic affected negatively the economy and oil prices. Last year many companies were put to test.

    Aidarbayev reported that despite the crisis the company had managed to preserve financial stability and was working to achieve pre-pandemic indicators.

    The meeting further focused on the large investment and infrastructural projects implemented by KazMunaiGas.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    KazMunayGas Business, companies Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events