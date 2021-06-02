Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev receives head of KazMunai Gas

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2021, 19:44
Nursultan Nazarbayev receives head of KazMunai Gas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Fund Management Board of «Samruk-Kazyna» Sovereign Wealth Fund Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Board of NC «KazMunaiGas» JSC Alik Aidarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the results of the national company’s work in 2021 and its current day-to-day activity.

Elbasy noted that last year was a year of challenges and trials. The pandemic affected negatively the economy and oil prices. Last year many companies were put to test.

Aidarbayev reported that despite the crisis the company had managed to preserve financial stability and was working to achieve pre-pandemic indicators.

The meeting further focused on the large investment and infrastructural projects implemented by KazMunaiGas.


