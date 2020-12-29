Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives governor of Zhambyl region

    29 December 2020, 18:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, Elbasy was informed of the region’s socioeconomic development and the measures assumed to support the citizens in the conditions of the pandemic.

    The First President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to governor Saparbayev for supporting the Kamkorlyk initiative and opening the rehabilitation center on the basis of the regional general children’s hospital.

    In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the work done to attract investment to the region. Approximately 368 billion tenge has been attracted to Zhambyl region this year.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov