Nursultan Nazarbayev receives governor of Zhambyl region

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 December 2020, 18:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, Elbasy was informed of the region’s socioeconomic development and the measures assumed to support the citizens in the conditions of the pandemic.

The First President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to governor Saparbayev for supporting the Kamkorlyk initiative and opening the rehabilitation center on the basis of the regional general children’s hospital.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the work done to attract investment to the region. Approximately 368 billion tenge has been attracted to Zhambyl region this year.


