Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Defense Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 September 2019, 13:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev received Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President – Elbasy.

During the meeting, Minister Yermekbayev reported on the measures taken to strengthen defense capacity of the country, increase combat readiness of the military units and the Armed Forces.

Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the large-scale drills carried out during the reporting period and those scheduled till the yearend.

The First President of Kazakhstan instructed to ensure proper preparations for the Military Parade dated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory in the World War II and the Defender of the Motherland Day in the Kazakh capital next year. Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that good work of the domestic defense industry is of paramount importance for the Ministry of Defense.

Nurlan Yermekbayev, in turn, informed Elbasy of the progress in the development of the Kazakh army.

Army   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
