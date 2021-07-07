Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives birthday greetings from Turkmen President

    7 July 2021, 16:38

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow has sent greetings to First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the latter’s birthday and the Day of Capital City – Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the website of Elbasy.

    In his congratulatory letter, the Turkmen President pointed to the inseparable link between the modern history of Kazakhstan and the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    «I note with satisfaction the current high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. I firmly believe that Turkmen-Kazakh relations and strategic partnership will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of our brotherly nations,» reads the letter.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Turkmenistan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
