    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Bauyrzhan Baibek

    5 February 2020, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    The Elbasy highlighted the importance of the party’s active participation in solving people’s problems and drew attention to the infrastructure development of the regions in the context of the realization of measures aimed at improving people’s living standards.

    Baibek also reported on the preparations for the extended meeting of the Political Council.

    Following the meeting, the Chairman of Nur Otan Party gave him certain tasks.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

