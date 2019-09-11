Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Bauyrzhan Baibek

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 September 2019, 17:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, the press service of the Elbasy reports.

The latter reported on the progress of implementation of the party reloading program, measures taken to boost Jas Otan youth wing activities.

Baibek also reported on the party counseling offices opened to promptly respond and resolve people’s burning problems in the regions.

Following the talks, the Party Chairman gave certain tasks.


Nur Otan Party   Nursultan Nazarbayev  
