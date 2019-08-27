Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Almaty mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan, Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev received mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s official website.

During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the plans of the Almaty branch of the Nur Otan Party to carry out drastic changes in its work.

Sagintayev reported to Elbasy on the results of the extended session of the Political Council of the Almaty branch of the Party.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, in turn, instructed to ensure control over timely implementation of the pre-election platform of the President and the Party as well as timely implementation of the decisions made at the Congress of the Party.

Besides, the First President of Kazakhstan pointed out the importance of creating conditions for effective interaction of civil society and government agencies at the platform of the Party.

The meeting also focused on increasing the role of the Nur Otan faction at cities’ administrations, stepping up fight against corruption and more.