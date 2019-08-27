Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Almaty mayor

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 August 2019, 17:27
Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Almaty mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan, Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev received mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s official website.

During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the plans of the Almaty branch of the Nur Otan Party to carry out drastic changes in its work.

Sagintayev reported to Elbasy on the results of the extended session of the Political Council of the Almaty branch of the Party.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, in turn, instructed to ensure control over timely implementation of the pre-election platform of the President and the Party as well as timely implementation of the decisions made at the Congress of the Party.

Besides, the First President of Kazakhstan pointed out the importance of creating conditions for effective interaction of civil society and government agencies at the platform of the Party.

The meeting also focused on increasing the role of the Nur Otan faction at cities’ administrations, stepping up fight against corruption and more.

Almaty   Nur Otan Party   Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title